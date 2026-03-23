DJA @ Xerion

DJA @ Xerion

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Parzival's avatar
Parzival
Mar 24Edited

A Real Deal of the Century vs. the Global Mafia Using War & Insider Trading to Reap Insane Profits

(Shared with full credit to the original author @barkmeta on 'X' powerful breakdown)

“For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?”— Mark 8:36 & Matthew 16:26

"Just five minutes before President Trump announced the halt on attacks against Iran, someone dropped $1.5 BILLION into S&P 500 futures… while simultaneously dumping $192 million in oil futures.

Let that sink in. 👇

These trades were 4 to 6 times larger than anything else moving in the entire market.

This wasn’t a hunch.

This wasn’t luck.

This was someone with inside knowledge of a decision that hadn’t been announced to the public yet.

Zero leaks. Zero press. Zero warning.

Only the people in that room knew.

And within minutes, someone walked away with profits most Americans couldn’t earn in a thousand lifetimes, on a war that cost you $4+ a gallon at the pump and $16 billion in taxpayer money.

American citizens funded the war.

A handful of insiders profited from it.

This isn’t the first time.

Tariff reversals. Policy flips. War decisions.

Every major announcement from this administration has been preceded by suspiciously massive trades.

This is the most blatant insider trading operation in the history of American politics, and they’re not even trying to hide it anymore.

You’d go to federal prison for trading on a tip from your cousin.

These people are front-running wars with billion-dollar bets… and nobody bats an eye.

No investigations.

No charges.

No accountability.

Just another day in the rigged game.

The most blatant insider trading in history.

Why is no one doing something about this?"

-Original post by @barkmeta

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Tony Leibbrandt's avatar
Tony Leibbrandt
Mar 23

"In a matter of days, TWO NUCLEAR rogue states severed global supply chains, spiked energy prices, and destabilized nuclear security across three continents."

Corrected it for you.

Start with unbiased objectivity and you might have a valid argument. As it is, the article is utterly fallacious and often ridiculous.

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