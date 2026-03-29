U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has a program for the Beijing Summit now scheduled for mid-May. The agenda is tariffs, rare earths, agricultural purchases, the Busan trade truce extension. Diplomatic Business-as-Usual. Think Bigger: Save the truce extension and rip up the rest of the agenda, because it’s for a world that no longer exists. Recent events have suddenly aligned all the relevant stakeholders for something more immediate and enduring.

The Iran war is a diplomatic force majeure. You cannot negotiate the terms of trade when the rails carrying the trading system are burning. Fix the rails first. Use the next six weeks to map a sequence of meetings that involve the United States and China jointly securing control of Iran’s nuclear materials; re-establishing control over oil and critical materials supply chains; and resetting and expanding the entire multilateral Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty regime to cover emerging autonomous and AI-driven WMD threats.

Context first. There will be no peace agreement with the Iranian regime, at best maybe enforced better behavior. The Islamic Republic is not a rational government. It is a theocracy whose stated purpose, from its founding documents to today, is the global advance of an Islamist revolutionary project. Its instruments are assassinations, proxy armies, missile arsenals; and, insidiously, the systematic exploitation of Western immigration systems to embed political networks in democratic legislatures, universities, and media organizations across Europe, Canada, and the United States. Secretary of State Marco Rubio named this directly at the Munich Security Conference in February. The regime that mined Hormuz and enriched uranium to sixty percent is running the military version of the political operation of its other Islamist allies. The IRGC cannot accept American terms without abandoning the revolution. That is an identity, not a negotiating position. The relevant interlocutor for what comes next is not Tehran. It is Beijing.

China built CIPS and yuan-settlement infrastructure to reduce dependence on American financial architecture. It found out in February that its most urgent vulnerability is maritime and supply chain security that Beijing cannot provide for itself, not dollar dominance. No CIPS transaction protects a tanker in a mined strait. Beijing was quietly resupplying a regime it could not control, in exchange for discounted crude that suddenly could not move. China’s energy supply chain was hostage not to a strategic partner but to a theology and a war that can only be ended by an incapacitated Supreme Leader’s decree or total defeat for the regime. Beijing’s acceptance of the summit rescheduling and its staying at the table since, keeping communication open by managing the optics of a conflict it first publicly condemned, demonstrate that China wants this summit. What Beijing is bringing to May is understanding that the United States is the only power operationally able to keep global trading routes open.

The military objectives of Washington and Jerusalem are identical: ballistic missiles destroyed, navy destroyed, no nuclear weapons. As those objectives are achieved, the space for Iranians to determine their own political future expands. American and Israeli operations create that space; they do not fill it. That is the discipline the emerging Trump foreign policy doctrine of MAGA Realism learned from the fatal overreach of Bush 43. China may not care who runs Iran, if oil flows to it. The United States sees regime change as a bonus. There is nothing inconsistent for either of them in Israel continuing to work toward an environment where the Iranian people can safely define what kind of government they want--if Washington and Beijing control the oil while they do.

What would both leaders walk out of Beijing holding as success? A joint US-China declaration committing both powers to IAEA-supervised extraction and verification of Iran’s HEU stockpile, with the United States providing the operational capability. Marines are arriving to execute, likely waiting only for further IRGC degradation. It would be the most consequential nonproliferation action since the Nunn-Lugar Cooperative Threat Reduction program secured the Soviet nuclear arsenal after 1991. President Trump could accurately call it the most important nuclear security agreement in thirty years.

The second deliverable is a framework for joint maritime security. US naval capability, paired with Chinese political standing among Gulf states and Asian importers, would replace what is forming on the ground right now: IRGC toll booths collecting transit fees in yuan, cargo manifests vetted by a paramilitary. That is extortion with a flag on it. A rules-based passage regime jointly underwritten by Washington and Beijing converts it into a trading infrastructure. Tankers move. Insurance markets function. Energy prices normalize. Everyone except IRGC wins.

The NPT Review Conference opens April 27, before the summit. Washington and Beijing arriving with a joint agenda on Iran’s fissile material would signal to every nuclear and near-nuclear state that the two great powers are seriously on the non-proliferation case, with or without the ’67 Treaty. The effect on North Korean calculations alone would be significant.

Taiwan is the third meeting.

The post-war multilateral order failed — visibly, completely, and in front of everyone. What might replace it is two great powers, pragmatic and transactional, sobered by what an uncontrolled theocracy just inflicted on both, deciding that stability is a joint project. Treasury Secretary Bessent walks into Beijing with one frame: we are here to build the infrastructure that makes everything else possible. The tariffs, the rare earths, the technology access, IP protection conversations happen in the next meeting, with considerably more goodwill once the foundation is in place.

That is the Deal of the Century. It is available right now.