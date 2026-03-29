DJA @ Xerion

DJA @ Xerion

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D. Williams's avatar
D. Williams
8d

Excellent stuff here. I hope the right people are reading it.

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Arby's avatar
Arby
Mar 29

Good piece. Kush should call you. DJT has no such plan. Your plan is rational.

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