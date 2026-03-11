Win, Secure, Consolidate.

The doom-scroll industry is running at full capacity, competing for the most apocalyptic Iran scenario — World War III, $150 oil, the Strait of Hormuz sealed shut, the global economy in freefall. The nightmare narrative gets the clicks. It flatters the people writing it but does nothing good for anyone else. Let us visualize better.

The IRGC has spent decades constructing a regional architecture of disruption of oil infrastructure, energy grids, water systems, air corridors, now reaching China’s supply chains. The damage is real; so is the opportunity embedded in it. Crises of this magnitude don’t only destroy. They clear. They create conditions for outcomes that were previously impossible. Three tracks are now running in parallel, each reinforcing the others, all converging on a single destination: a more stable, more rational world order.

Track One: Win.

The United States has unlimited offensive capability. Yes, defense hardware is depleting under the volume of Iranian salvo. That is a logistics problem, not a strategic one. Yes, only the Supreme Leader can revoke the autonomous “mosaic defense” he authorized for the 31 provincial IRGC commands. He’s dead, his committee-appointed successor son hasn’t been seen or heard from since an airstrike wiped out the rest of his family. The U.S. and Israel can and will still pulverize the IRGC into submission or oblivion. Period.

Track Two: Secure.

Kharg Island--the strategic fulcrum. Roughly 90 percent of Iran’s crude oil exports flow through that single terminal in the northern Gulf. The objection making the rounds in analyst circles: seizing Kharg takes Iranian oil offline for months and sends prices to $150 a barrel — inflationary, recessionary, catastrophic. Wrong, and here is why.

The U.S. doesn’t seize Kharg to shut it down. It seizes Kharg to run it — to take control of the infrastructure, secure it, and guarantee that Iranian oil continues moving to China, to Europe, to everywhere it is needed. American seizure is not Iranian sabotage. Taking Kharg ends the extortion; it doesn’t replicate it. The IRGC might try to self-sabotage the submarine pipelines or oil fields before they reach the 7 million barrel terminal--all the more reason to act quickly.

Hormuz--the oil market regulator at the margin. Ships were already transiting on March 8th “dark” with transponders off and no U.S. assistance. The argument that paralyzed reinsurance markets make passage impossible misreads the situation. What matters is action. When the United States takes Kharg and secures transit, it becomes the effective underwriter of Gulf passage. Action speaks louder than words, and a lot louder than actuaries. IRGC’s offer of safe passage for Gulf nations who expel U.S. ambassadors, trying to drive a wedge between USA and its Gulf allies, is desperate. Closing the Strait of Hormuz will not stand. The era of IRGC infrastructure extortion ends here.

Nuclear Material--a global existential threat. Iran’s nuclear material cannot be left in a post-IRGC vacuum. The degradation of IRGC command-and-control creates a real window for the kind of precise, rapid special operations action that removes fissile material from the equation permanently. This is the under-discussed dividend of the military campaign. A post-IRGC Iran need not become a nuclear-armed failed state. It becomes, with speed and precision on the ground, a country whose weapons-grade material is secured, accounted for, and gone.

The proliferation nightmare that has haunted every American administration since the 1990s does not end with a diplomatic framework. It ends with execution. The window is open; it may not stay open indefinitely.

Track Three: Consolidate.

Resolving the Iran crisis with a durable energy trade architecture could be the opening for a larger U.S.-China economic framework for mutually beneficial critical resource and market access and IP protection. Real free trade, the logical Big Beautiful Deal between two transactional leaders who share common interests in the Gulf and everywhere else.

China has two urgent interests in this crisis. First, it needs the oil to keep coming. President Trump guaranteed specifically for China on March 9. Second, Xi wants to avoid a chaotic post-conflict Iran unsettling his energy supply chain and regional calculs. He wants stability, predictability, access. So do we.

Trump 47 already internalized this. His reversal of Biden’s National Security Strategy of “great power rivalry” was not a retreat. It was a recognition that mutual interest is more durable than managed confrontation — and that the tools of economic coercion, however effective in the short run, accelerate the construction of parallel systems that erode American financial dominance over time. China’s CIPS processed $24.5 trillion in 2024, up 43 percent year-over-year, with participants in 121 countries. The incentive to build out dollar alternatives diminishes precisely when Washington and Beijing find a framework that serves both. The Gulf crisis, resolved on American and Israeli terms, is the forcing function that makes that framework easier to reach, not harder.

Taiwan is the harder conversation — but the logic of 2049, the CCP’s own timeline for Taiwan proclaimed to Kissinger and Nixon in 1971, creates room for a structured pathway agreement, negotiated between two leaders who have each demonstrated a willingness to do deals their predecessors considered impossible. The present moment makes that conversation available.

Finally, liberating the Iranian people from forty-seven years of theocratic humiliation is no incidental benefit of this campaign. It is one of its purposes, grounded in the foundational proposition of the United States of America: that people are endowed with the right to determine their own fates, and that American power, at its best, creates the space for them to do so.

Three tracks, running in parallel, converging. The same disruption that looks like the world coming apart is precisely the disruption required to put it back together — on better terms, with more durable architecture, and with the strategic logic that the last three administrations failed to execute.

Let the doom-trolling pundits will keep writing their extinction scenarios. The people directly responsible for outcomes are operating in a different register entirely: discharging the highest obligation any government owes its people, and building, amid the noise and the chaos, something that would actually hold.