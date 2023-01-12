DJA @ Xerion

DJA @ Xerion

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Visualizing Opportunities for Better Outcomes

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Xerion is mythical substance or process thought to elevate the properties of base metals to gold. We are trying to see better outcomes from new facts @ economics, geopolitics, health sciences.

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