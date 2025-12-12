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Beijing Spring--Think Bigger
The Iran War Offers a Surprise Opportunity for Beijing & Washington to Jointly Restore Order & Strengthen Non-Proliferation (nuclear and AI-WMD).
Mar 29
•
Daniel J. Arbess
15
2
5
A Real "Deal of the Century"
How the Iran War Could Forge a U.S.-China Global Joint Stabilization Initiative for Trade, Security and Existential Risk.
Mar 23
•
Daniel J. Arbess
and
Shanaka Anslem Perera
36
16
10
Iran, China/USA/Israel
Here's What Could Go Right: Win, Secure, Consolidate.
Mar 11
•
Daniel J. Arbess
3
1
Apple's Skinny Poker Hand
Sitting out the Historic AI Infrastructure Spend
Mar 6
•
Daniel J. Arbess
2
MAGA Realism
Emerging Trump 47 Foreign Policy Doctrine
Mar 4
•
Daniel J. Arbess
5
1
1
February 2026
“Make Iran Great Again”
What are We Waiting For?
Feb 18
•
Daniel J. Arbess
3
Kevin Warsh Has a Narrow Window to Cut Rates and Shrink the Fed’s Balance Sheet. Can He Do It?
My /Fortune article with interactive data here: https://warshstrillemainteractivedata.netlify.app/.
Feb 5
•
Daniel J. Arbess
3
January 2026
"No More Living the Lie"
The U.S. led international system is "in the midst of a rupture, not a transition". But there is another way.
Jan 21
•
Daniel J. Arbess
4
1
Don't Squander This Iranian Moment
Don't Squander This Iranian Moment
Jan 19
•
Daniel J. Arbess
5
1
Legitimate State v Nihilistic “Cause”
https://www.wsj.com/opinion/a-two-state-solution-for-somalia-234e2f9a?st=hQ1Y1W&reflink=article_copyURL_share
Jan 8
•
Daniel J. Arbess
4
December 2025
As the Gaza Peace Plan Drifts
Recent Doha Forum foretells more pressure for Israeli concessions at upcoming Trump/Netanyahu meeting, while Arab nations ignore their own commitments…
Dec 12, 2025
•
Daniel J. Arbess
and
Guy Goldstein
5
October 2025
Palestinian Conflict: Darkest Before the Dawn?
At a dangerous moment, Israel can signal support for Palestinian community leaders who are ready to take responsibility for re-educating and serving…
Oct 28, 2025
•
Daniel J. Arbess
1
© 2026 Daniel J. Arbess
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